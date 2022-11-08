What to do if you encounter misconduct, intimidation or other problems at the polls

MINNEAPOLIS – The federal government will be keeping a close eye on several of Minnesota's polling places.

Minneapolis, Hennepin County and Ramsey County are included in a list of 64 jurisdictions the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring on Election Day.

The DOJ says it does this regularly to make sure federal voting rights laws are followed.

If you see someone breaking the law or encounter another problem at the polls, you can report it. You will have to fill out a complaint form from the state and include the law you think was violated. Then you'll need to get the document notarized and bring it to your county attorney.

Below is information from the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office on how to file an election complaint:

MINNESOTA STATE ELECTION LAW

The Secretary of State's office works closely and promptly with county auditors, municipal clerks, county attorneys and local law enforcement officials around the state when possible violations of elections law are brought to our attention. We facilitate the investigation process, but under Minnesota law Minnesota Statutes, sections 201.27, 201.275, and 211B.16, county attorneys have the legal authority and jurisdiction to investigate possible election law violations. If you believe that election misconduct, discrimination, voter intimidation, or other irregularities have occurred, you can file a complaint with your county attorney's office, which you can find via the Minnesota County Attorney's Association website, but feel free to contact us if you have questions or need assistance.

To file a complaint: