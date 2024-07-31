What is Project 2025? The legal challenges the conservative blueprint faces

MINNEAPOLIS — A shake-up in the conservative blueprint called "Project 2025" has intensified the spotlight on the presidential race.

The group's director, Paul Dans, resigned Tuesday following pressure from former President Donald Trump.

Project 2025 is a roadmap for a new Republican administration prepared by the Heritage Foundation. Some of its proposals include eliminating federal departments, replacing civil service jobs with political appointments and parental control over schools.

As Democrats have escalated their attacks, Trump has tried to distance himself, posting on social media that he knows nothing about Project 2025. The problem is dozens of his former administration staffers are contributors to the project.

"There are several dozen former Trump administration officials who participated. There's some overlap between Project 2025 and the Trump administration agenda, so there's reason to be concerned," said Professor Larry Jacobs from the University of Minnesota.

Democrats, including President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, have seized on Project 2025's proposals claiming it will create a dystopian America with a far more powerful President.

"I think as the American people get to learn what Project 2025, it's going to radically scare a lot of Americans, and I think it's ultimately going to help the Democrats," said Democratic analyst Abou Amara.

Republicans, sensing how much of a liability Project 25 has become, have, like Trump, tried to separate themselves.

"The same thing with Project 2025, President Trump has been distancing himself from, you know that to say that this is his platform is not true. Are there things in there that conservatives like? Sure," said Amy Koch, a Republican analyst.

One question we had: Could these proposals really become law with just the president acting on his own? Constitutional law expert Professor David Schultz with Hamline University says no, that most of the proposals would take action by the courts and Congress, which would take years to implement.

"A very small percentage could be, very little. Most of it is going to require Congress to pass laws to be able to do what the recommendation of there. And remember, it would take both houses of Congress, plus the President, to sign," said Schultz.