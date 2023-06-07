Good Question: What is gum disease, and why are some more prone than others?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Last week, Minnesota Timberwolves co-owner and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez revealed he has gum disease in order to raise awareness. His story quickly became one of the most-clicked stories on WCCO.com.

"Not thinking anything about any gum disease, and the dentist tells me the news, and then I come to find out over 65 million Americans have this gum disease," Rodriguez said.

So what is gum disease? How can it be treated? Good Question.

Oftentimes, most of those with gum disease won't even know they have it. Deb Merrigan, an instructor at the Dental Hygiene Clinic at Normandale Community College, says frequently there are no symptoms.

"According to the CDC, almost half of adults age 30 and over have a form of gum disease, and it gets even higher as they age 60-plus," Merrigan said. "Gum disease is inflammation of the soft tissue that surrounds your teeth. We start to see the gums being more puffy, swollen, red, and again maybe signs of bleeding."

It typically starts when plaque builds up on teeth along the gum line, which can happen when you don't brush enough or properly. But other factors include smoking, diabetes, a weakened immune system, or hormonal changes like pregnancy.

"Left alone, it can progress into what we call periodontal disease, where we start to see the destruction of that supporting soft and hard tissues around the tooth and eventual tooth loss," Merrigan said.

The good news is gum disease is reversible, so long as it's caught early enough. Seeing a dentist at least twice a year is highly recommended. From there, follow the "2-by-2 rule," which means brushing for two minutes twice a day. Flossing comes next, followed by mouthwash.

"When you're out at the store, read the labels to see if it's for gum disease, and that helps to reduce the microbial level in the mouth," Merrigan said.