Good Question: What does volunteerism look like?

Good Question: What does volunteerism look like?

Good Question: What does volunteerism look like?

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Minnesota consistently ranks as number one or two when it comes to volunteerism. But we all know COVID-19 cut down the number of people helping out.

So on this Day of Service, we're asking this Good Question: What does volunteerism look like? Heather Brown visited Second Harvest Heartland to find out.

Over the last two years, Sue Super has packed tens of thousands of meals.

"Went on the computer, looked this up and I've been here ever since," Super said.

She was one of the few volunteers who came out during the pandemic.

"COVID was tough in terms of volunteers, rightly so," said Second Harvest Heartland's Kelly Mortvedt.

It was a safety issue for both the nonprofit and the people who helped. Pre-pandemic, Second Harvest averaged 20,000-30,000 volunteers a year. Now, they're at 6,000, but growing.

"We're seeing people come back in groups, from corporate groups, faith-based groups, as well as students. We are definitely seeing people wanting to go deeper rather than wider," Mortvedt said. "We're seeing a more intentional approach."

CBS

Karmit Bulman is the executive director of the Minnesota Association For Volunteer Administration (MAVA), which helps organizations utilize volunteers.

"Volunteerism is at a really interesting crossroads," Bulman said. "As we are opening up more, people are recognizing that volunteers aren't just gonna magically come back."

She says during the pandemic, some nonprofits were able to keep volunteers.

"Like the rest of us, [many nonprofits] felt very confused about what to do during the pandemic, and so they let their volunteers go," Bulman said.

And those volunteers moved on to other opportunities.

"Sometimes they have informally volunteered by helping out in their community," Bulman said.

She says worldwide, about 70 percent of volunteerism is informal, which was especially pronounced during the pandemic.

"[Sewing masks] … making meals for people, driving your neighbor's children to school. Maybe they're volunteering from their homes and using social media as a way to connect," Bulman said. "But people are still volunteering, they're just doing it differently."

She says to move forward, formal organizations can learn from this by breaking down barriers to volunteering, or offering more remote or hybrid opportunities.

All the nonprofits WCCO spoke with say the need for volunteers is still huge. If you would like to help, the experts say think about what you're passionate about. Then, find a local group – like VolunteerMatch or Hands-On Twin Cities – that can help you connect with opportunities.