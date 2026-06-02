What are Minnesota's e-bike laws?

Cops are cracking down on a popular way to pedal around town.

Summer has arrived and the kids are out of school, and that means sidewalks, trails and bike lanes will be extra busy with people on two wheels. Some of them will be using traditional pedal power, but others will be getting help from engines and batteries. It's these types of rides that have police upping enforcement.

What are the laws when it comes to e-bikes? Good Question. First, we need to understand the different types, with help from Pioneer Cycle in Blaine, Minnesota.

"Class 1, you're pedaling up to 20 mph. No help extra after that. Class 2, it'll throttle up to 20mph where you don't have to help it," owner Spencer Wolens said. "And then class 3, it will help you pedal up to 28mph."

Wolens says riders should conduct themselves as if they were on a traditional bike.

"You need to follow basic laws when it comes to sidewalks, roadways. You need to signal whichever way that you're going," he said.

No matter the type of e-bike, the rules about who can ride one and where are the same.

Minnesota law requires e-bike riders to be at least 15 years old. They also must wear a helmet if they're under 18.

"Our biggest thing is to help regulate the rules but also the safety because we're noticing that the reckless driving is becoming out of hand," Blaine police officer Kurt Greene said.

Cities can add their own rules. Beyond the age limit and helmets, Blaine will enforce a 20mph speed limit for e-bikes starting this week.

There's another type of two-wheeled ride that often gets grouped in with e-bikes, but they're actually e-motorcycles, or e-motos. They look like a dirt bike. The laws for this type of ride are different.

"A lot of the e-bikes has the pedal assist and so you're pedaling with a throttle to get up to that max speed of the 28 mph, where the e-motos, all it is is a throttle. You twist that throttle and you're gone," Greene said.

E-moto riders must be at least 16 years old and wear a helmet if under 18. They need a driver's license, insurance and registration.

The speed limit in Blaine will be 30 miles per hour. E-motos are only allowed on roads, not sidewalks or trails.

Just like with e-bikes, careless riding is prohibited.

"A lot of these kids that are riding these e-motos are going down the same walking or biking paths, riding in and out of the people walking," Greene said. "And it's putting a huge danger on the citizens here in Blaine."

Blaine police say enforcement will start with education and warnings to raise awareness, but the punishment can include citations and confiscation.

There is no state statute for e-motos. The Minnesota Senate recently passed a bill to create one but it failed in the House.