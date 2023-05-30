What are Minnesota's biggest trees and how do they stack up nationally?
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO's report on a White Bear Lake woman's giant cottonwood tree – one of the biggest in the Twin Cities – struck a chord with our viewers.
It also begged the question: What are the biggest trees in Minnesota? Let's take a look.
HOW MN TREES STACK UP NATIONALLY
First off, let's take a look at how Minnesota's trees compare nationally. American Forests has a National Registry of Big Trees that recognizes "champion" trees of nearly 900 species and varieties.
As of 2021, Minnesota had eight champion trees in the official register:
White spruce (Picea glauca) in Koochiching County measures 126 feet tall, with a 133-inch circumference
Peachleaf willow (Salix amygdaloides) in Hennepin County measures 51 feet tall, with a 230-inch circumference
Peachleaf willow (Salix amygdaloides) in Aitkin County measures 61 inches tall, with a 226-inch circumference
Jack pine (Pinus banksiana) in St. Louis County measures 73 feet tall, with an 82-inch circumference
Jack pine (Pinus banksiana) in Lake County measures 63.25 feet tall, with a 95-inch circumference
Black willow (Salix nigra) in Washington County measures 91 feet fall, with a 315-inch circumference
Bigtooth aspen (Populus grandidentata) in Kanabec County measures 111 feet tall, with a 116-inch circumference
Silver maple (Acer saccharinum) in Houston County measures 96 feet tall with a 381.6-inch circumference
Comparatively, the tallest tree in the world is located in California's Redwood National Park. The redwood, known as Hyperion, measures 380 feet tall.
The world's biggest tree by volume is also located in California, in Sequoia National Park's Giant Forest. The giant sequoia, called the General Sherman Tree, measures 275 feet tall with a 103-foot circumference at ground level.
BUT WHAT'S THE LARGEST TREE IN MINNESOTA?
Minnesota's overall largest tree isn't considered a national champion.
According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' latest data, the largest tree in Minnesota is an eastern cottonwood tree in Chippewa County near Watson. The tree measures 106 feet tall with a 394-inch circumference, which is nearly 33 feet.
Those measurements, along with its "crown spread," make it the state's largest tree.
In comparison, the national champion eastern cottonwood in Kansas' Sheridan County is shorter, measuring 70 feet tall, but has a 451-inch circumference – about 37.6 feet – and a larger crown spread than its Minnesota counterpart.
WHAT TREE IS THE TALLEST IN MINNESOTA?
The aforementioned champion white spruce in Koochiching County is the tallest in Minnesota at 126 feet tall.
There's also an eastern white pine in Aitkin County near Glen that measures 121 feet tall.
The Minnesota DNR has more information on the state's big tree registry and how to measure big trees if you're interested in nominating one yourself.
