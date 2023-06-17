Western WI deputy shoots, kills motorist who fled traffic stop, dragged deputy

GENOA, Wis. -- A sheriff's deputy in western Wisconsin shot and killed a person who tried to flee a traffic stop while a deputy was still hanging on to the vehicle, authorities say.

Vernon County deputies were dispatched for a welfare check near Wisconsin Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa around 6 p.m. Friday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the person was leaving the home when the deputies arrived. They performed a traffic stop soon after.

During the traffic stop, authorities say the person quickly drove their car away while a deputy was hanging onto the side. A deputy shot the driver, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting was recorded on body cameras, and no law enforcement officers were injured. The deputy who fired their gun has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the shooting. Genoa is near the southeastern border of Minnesota, and is about 18 miles south of La Crosse.