Westbound Highway 10 closed temporarily after fatal crash near Ramsey

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

RAMSEY, Minn. -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in the metro Thursday evening.

According to the crash report, a driver was traveling westbound on Highway 10 at Armstrong Boulevard around in the city of Ramsey around 7 p.m. in a 2004 Toyota Sequoia. The driver lost control due to slippery road conditions.

The vehicle exited the roadway and struck a cement wall before it rolled over, coming to a rest in the right lane on its roof. 

All occupants were transported to Mercy Hospital.

The State Patrol has yet to release any information regarding the number of victims or their conditions but did say the incident was fatal.

WCCO Staff
First published on March 16, 2023 / 11:06 PM

