Minnesota community mourns teen killed in crash: "Her optimism and enthusiasm brightened every space she entered"

Family carries on legacy of Minnesota teen killed in crash

The family of a Minnesota teen killed in a car crash is making sure her legacy will live on.

"One word that comes to mind is 'shattered,'"Dawn Radecki, mother of Elizabeth Radecki, said.

But shattered means "pieces all over the place" her mother added.

"All of these people are around us are holding those pieces together," she said.

Known as Libby to her friends, the 17-year-old was also a daughter, granddaughter, athlete and devout volunteer.

She died in a crash on her way home from school in West Lakeland Township during last Friday's snow.

"The next sheriff said, 'It was a bad accident and she's deceased.' The earth split open," Dawn Radecki said.

The scene of the incident, just 3.5 miles south of Libby Radecki's school St. Croix Prep Academy, is now filled with flowers, a box of Red Bull, a big bear and some shoes.

WCCO

"She had the most contagious, authentic smile, and she was generous with it. Her optimism and enthusiasm brightened every space she entered, and our small community feels her loss profoundly," Andrew Sachariason, the principal of St. Croix Prep Academy's Upper School, said. "The unimaginable loss of this brilliant, inspiring young woman has shaken us deeply."

Libby Radecki also spent time volunteering at Camp Daniel in Wisconsin.

"She was an incredibly loving young woman who was a caring and compassionate counselor who the campers loved. Her unreserved and fun personality drew everyone in that got to know her," Camp Director Tony Piantine said. "Libby loved God and her family deeply, and served in such a way that it was evident in her love."

"I'm the big sister, this isn't a part of the job description. It's been so nice to see everyone's love and support," Katie Radecki, Libby Radecki's sister, said.

A fundraiser has been set up for the family online.

"Before I went off to work, we gave each other a hug and said 'I love you,'" Chris Radecki, Libby Radecki's father, said. "We're both so grateful those were the last words that were said."

Libby Radecki's life will be celebrated at Woodbury Lutheran Church on Friday and Saturday.