Wells Fargo customers impacted by online banking issues

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – You may want to pack cash or a back-up credit card Friday if you bank with Wells Fargo.

The company is dealing with major computer problems that could leave you without a way to pay.  

They said they're "experiencing a range of issues within online banking that may impact your balance, transfers, and transactions."

They're working on a fix, but didn't give a timeline.

August 24, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

