Wells Fargo customers impacted by online banking issues
MINNEAPOLIS – You may want to pack cash or a back-up credit card Friday if you bank with Wells Fargo.
The company is dealing with major computer problems that could leave you without a way to pay.
They said they're "experiencing a range of issues within online banking that may impact your balance, transfers, and transactions."
They're working on a fix, but didn't give a timeline.
