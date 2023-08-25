Wells Fargo customers impacted by online banking issues

MINNEAPOLIS – You may want to pack cash or a back-up credit card Friday if you bank with Wells Fargo.

The company is dealing with major computer problems that could leave you without a way to pay.

Michael Nagle/Bloomberg/Getty Images

They said they're "experiencing a range of issues within online banking that may impact your balance, transfers, and transactions."

They're working on a fix, but didn't give a timeline.