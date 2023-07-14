Weekend to-do list includes TC Summer Fest, Duluth air show, and St. Paul Saints baseball

It's Friday, so if you're still looking for something to do for the weekend, we have a few ideas.

First for music lovers, we've been telling you about TC Summer Fest. The Killers are the headliners tonight for night one of the TC Summer Fest at Target Field. Five bands perform tonight, and another five Saturday night, headlined by Imagine Dragons. This is the first TC Summer Fest and the Twins are hoping to make it an annual tradition. Tickets are still available.

The Twins are out of town in Oakland for the weekend but you can still catch baseball with the St. Paul Saints at CHS Field. They have a wild-sounding promotion for tonight called "All You Need is Your Birthday Suit Night." Before you get the wrong idea, you must wear clothes. It's just a fancy way for them to say it's T-shirt night. The Durham Bulls are in town. Tomorrow, they introduce a new ball pig.

This is also the last few days for the Hopkins Raspberry Festival. Always a fun tradition every year, now in its 89th year. Tonight there is a hair fashion show and it's movie night in the park. This weekend, there are car shows, chalk art, fireworks and so much more.

And if you're heading up north, this weekend is the big Duluth Air and Aviation Expo. The headliners this year is performances by the Blue Angels. You'll see all kinds of vintage airplanes and more modern aircraft too. The festivities begin tonight with a movie in the park at Leif Erickson Park in downtown Duluth. A fitting choice, they are showing "Top Gun: Maverick." Bring your blanket for that one.