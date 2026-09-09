Wind picks up Wednesday as humidity drops in Twin Cities

Wednesday is expected to be breezy, with scattered clouds and comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

A weak cold front will drift through the area, and wind speeds will increase over the course of the afternoon. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Joseph Dames says wind speeds in the Twin Cities could reach 25 mph; up north, they could reach 30 mph.

The dew point is also taking a dip over the next few days, bringing a slight crisp feeling to the air.

It'll start to get warm again on Friday, with storms developing in the evening. A few of those storms could turn severe.

After a cooler and quieter weekend, another round of rain could move through early next week.