Snow melting ramps up in Minnesota, but fog could slow the warmup for some

Melting snow will accelerate this week, but areas of fog and low clouds could slow the warmup for some neighborhoods, especially to the south and west.

Temperatures flirted with 50 degrees Wednesday, and Thursday will remain mild with highs in the 40s to low 50s, though lingering fog and low stratus may hold temperatures down in a few locations.

WCCO meteorologist Joseph Dames says Thursday night brings another round of fog and low clouds to the Twin Cities as light winds combine with added moisture from the melting snow, increasing the potential for widespread low stratus.

The densest fog is likely to remain to the south and west, where lingering snowmelt and moisture are greatest.

Conditions brighten Friday as warmer air moves in, with highs climbing into the 50s to low 60s, particularly where the snowpack has already melted. Saturday is forecast to be the warmest day of the stretch, with highs reaching the 60s to 70s in areas where little snow remains.

Sunday will see a return to cooler air, with highs falling back into the 40s to 50s, closer to late March averages.