"We love this neighborhood": Eastlake Craft Brewery is latest Mpls. taproom to announce closure

MINNEAPOLIS — After nearly a decade in business, Eastlake Craft Brewery announced it will shut its doors in south Minneapolis later this month.

On Tuesday, the brewery posted on its Facebook page that its last day will be Sept. 23. The brewery lists the "one-two punch" of the COVID-19 pandemic and the civil unrest outside its doors as the reason for the closure.

"We bounced back a bit as things opened up, but not quite enough. In an unfortunately all too relatable circumstance, we can't afford the rent. We love this neighborhood - it's our namesake," the Facebook post said.

The brewery will operate as normal until it shuts down for good.

Last week, another taproom, Dangerous Man Brewing, announced it will close in October. Their craft brews, however, will still be available in liquor stores.