Dangerous Man Brewing to close taproom in October

MINNEAPOLIS — Dangerous Man Brewing will be closing its northeast Minneapolis taproom in October.

They made their announcement on Friday on social media. The owners of the microbrewery had never owned the building itself, and said their last day of service will be on Oct. 21. Their craft brews, however, will still be available in liquor stores.

"We are going to take this winter to figure out which path forward looks the coolest, most fun, and a little Dangerous!" the Instagram post reads. The owners said they're hoping their next step involves a location with more outdoor space, plants, and a space for more animals.

Leading up to the closure, the owners said they'll be throwing some special events.

"We hope you can swing through and enjoy a last pint at our little taproom in NE Minneapolis," they wrote.