Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Dangerous Man Brewing to close taproom in October

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 8, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Sept. 8, 2023 01:10

MINNEAPOLIS — Dangerous Man Brewing will be closing its northeast Minneapolis taproom in October.

They made their announcement on Friday on social media. The owners of the microbrewery had never owned the building itself, and said their last day of service will be on Oct. 21. Their craft brews, however, will still be available in liquor stores.

"We are going to take this winter to figure out which path forward looks the coolest, most fun, and a little Dangerous!" the Instagram post reads. The owners said they're hoping their next step involves a location with more outdoor space, plants, and a space for more animals.

Leading up to the closure, the owners said they'll be throwing some special events. 

"We hope you can swing through and enjoy a last pint at our little taproom in NE Minneapolis," they wrote.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 2:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.