WCCO viewer donates thousands to Teto Wilson's north Mpls. scholarship program

MINNEAPOLIS -- A scholarship program in north Minneapolis is growing bigger and bigger, and more students are getting help thanks to WCCO viewers.

Teto Wilson is the owner of Wilson's Image Barbers and Stylists and the founder of the Wilson's Image College scholarship program. He said he was sitting at home with his wife recently when he answered a call and connected with a WCCO viewer wanting to make a $10,000 donation.

"He told me he had seen the story on WCCO and he had some money that he wanted to do something with. He had been holding this money for a while," Wilson said. "He wanted to take this money and do something impactful with it, but he just didn't know until he saw the story."

The viewer did not wish to be identified, but WCCO was told his family has ties to education.

Wislon says the scholarship program has raised almost $100,000 since starting in 2018, providing scholarships to almost 20 students. The ultimate goal is to provide full ride scholarships to eligible north Minneapolis scholars.

"To watch them grow up, and to see that they've been focused, they had that college vision way back when they were little kids. And to now me be in a position to be able to offer them some money to help out with their college dream, it's an amazing feeling," Wilson said.

Wilson said just this week one of his banking partners made a $10,000 donation to program as well.

This is not the first time WCCO viewers have contributed to the program. In 2021, a WCCO viewer made a $50,000 donation. Smaller donations have followed.

For more information on the Wilson's Image College Scholarship Program, click here.