WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Morgan Baum's Everything Potatoes recipe

Here is Morgan Baum's "Everything Potatoes" recipe featured on WCCO Saturday Morning on July 22, 2023.

Everything Potatoes

Ingredients:

3 lbs potatoes, we use red little potato but any potato will work

2 tablespoons olive oil (or other vegetable oil)

2 tablespoons Everything But the Bagel Seasoning

Seasoned sour cream for serving

Cut up potatoes so they're all the same size for more consistent cooking, about ½ inch cubes. Toss in olive oil and seasoning. Using a grill basket*. Grill over medium heat or coals for 25 minutes, tossing once or twice. Serve warm with seasoned sour cream.

*If you do not have a grill basket you can use a foil packet or cast iron skillet.

Pro Tip: Make extras and the next day use the leftover potatoes as hash and eggs for breakfast. Sauté whatever you have on hand like peppers, onions, or breakfast meat, add in the potatoes to redhead for 2-3 minutes, crack eggs over the top, and serve hot.