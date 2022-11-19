Watch CBS News
WCCO Saturday Morning links from Nov. 18, 2022

Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.

Recipe: Baked tostadas

Start with store-bought tortillas baked in a toaster oven. Then top with a selection of the options below:

  • Simple guacamole (avocado, lime, salt)
  • Black bean puree (or refried beans)
  • Salsita (homestyle tomato sauce)
  • Shredded queso fresco
  • Red onion, thinly sliced
  • Parsley, roughly chopped
  • Pan roasted cactus
  • Roast chicken, shredded
  • Grilled shrimp
  • Salsa Fresca (1 cup diced tomatoes, ½ cup diced onions, ¼ cup chopped cilantro, fresh chile peppers

November 19, 2022

