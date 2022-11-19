WCCO Saturday Morning links from Nov. 18, 2022
Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.
- Bachman's Merry and Bright
- Native American Heritage Month Wild Jersey Unveiling | Auction | Prairie Island Community
- World Cup Cooking: Amalia Moreno-Damgaard (see recipe below)
- Afton Alps First Saturday Open
- MOA Holiday Art Fair
- Twin Cities Record Show
- Winter Lights 2022
Recipe: Baked tostadas
Start with store-bought tortillas baked in a toaster oven. Then top with a selection of the options below:
- Simple guacamole (avocado, lime, salt)
- Black bean puree (or refried beans)
- Salsita (homestyle tomato sauce)
- Shredded queso fresco
- Red onion, thinly sliced
- Parsley, roughly chopped
- Pan roasted cactus
- Roast chicken, shredded
- Grilled shrimp
- Salsa Fresca (1 cup diced tomatoes, ½ cup diced onions, ¼ cup chopped cilantro, fresh chile peppers
