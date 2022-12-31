WCCO Saturday Morning links: Dec. 31, 2022
Here are links to topics Kirsten Mitchell and Joseph Dames covered on WCCO Saturday Morning.
St. Paul Winter Carnival Ice Fishing Tournament
New Year's Eve at the Arboretum
Recipes:
Gimlet
- 2 oz Gin
- 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz Honey Syrup
- 3 dashes salt solution
Combine all ingredients, shake to chill and fine strain over a fresh ice cube.
Glassware: Coupe
Old Fashioned
- 1 1/2 oz Calvados
- 2/3 oz Bourbon
- Barspoon Grenadine
- Amaro
Combine all ingredients, stir to chill and strain over a fresh ice cube. Garnish with orange peel
Glassware: Rocks Glass
One Hundred Views
- 1 1/2 oz Plum-infused Semillon Verjus
- 1/2 oz Lime Juice
- 1/3 oz Honey Syrup
- Soda Water
Pour ingredients together over ice in a Collins glass and stir briefly to combine.
Glassware: Collins/Highball
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.