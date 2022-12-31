Watch CBS News
WCCO Saturday Morning links: Dec. 31, 2022

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO viewers submit photos of winter scenes
Here are links to topics Kirsten Mitchell and Joseph Dames covered on WCCO Saturday Morning.

Buck Hill

St. Paul Winter Carnival Ice Fishing Tournament

Top Ten Liquors

Wineside

Snow Tubing 

New Brighton Ice Castles

New Year's Eve at the Arboretum

White Bear Lake Bear Drop

Recipes:

Gimlet

  • 2 oz  Gin
  • 1 oz Fresh Lime Juice
  • 1/2 oz Honey Syrup
  • 3 dashes salt solution

Combine all ingredients, shake to chill and fine strain over a fresh ice cube.

Glassware: Coupe 

Old Fashioned

  • 1 1/2 oz Calvados
  • 2/3 oz Bourbon
  • Barspoon Grenadine
  • Amaro

Combine all ingredients, stir to chill and strain over a fresh ice cube.  Garnish with orange peel

Glassware: Rocks Glass

One Hundred Views

  • 1 1/2 oz Plum-infused Semillon Verjus
  • 1/2 oz Lime Juice
  • 1/3 oz Honey Syrup
  • Soda Water 

Pour ingredients together over ice in a Collins glass and stir briefly to combine.

Glassware: Collins/Highball

