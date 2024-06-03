Watch CBS News
WCCO marks Day-D's 80th anniversary in France

By John Lauritsen

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO lands in Normandy for D-Day’s 80th anniversary
WCCO lands in Normandy for D-Day’s 80th anniversary 01:37

NORMANDY, France — This week marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, a turning point in World War II that helped bring victory to the allies in Europe. 

And all week on WCCO, we'll be sharing stories from that day as reporter John Lauritsen and photojournalist Tom Aviles make their way through France, experiencing history along the way.  

Day 1

We landed in France early Monday and hit the ground running. We first visited Utah Beach, one of five sectors where the Allied invasion took place 80 years ago this Thursday.

Monday night on WCCO 4 News at 10, hear from a few of the World War II veterans making the trip and what it means for them to be there.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 6:13 PM CDT

