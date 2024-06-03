WCCO marks Day-D's 80th anniversary in France

NORMANDY, France — This week marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, a turning point in World War II that helped bring victory to the allies in Europe.

And all week on WCCO, we'll be sharing stories from that day as reporter John Lauritsen and photojournalist Tom Aviles make their way through France, experiencing history along the way.

WCCO

Day 1

We landed in France early Monday and hit the ground running. We first visited Utah Beach, one of five sectors where the Allied invasion took place 80 years ago this Thursday.

