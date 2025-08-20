WCCO booth at Minnesota State Fair celebrates 50th anniversary

WCCO through the years at the Minnesota State Fair

It's been 50 years since WCCO has been at its current location at the "Great Minnesota Get-Together."

The animals and the food haven't changed too much over the years, but you could say the entertainment has.

The thing is, WCCO's history at the fair extends well beyond half a century. The station spent a few years in the Grandstand before eventually finding a permanent location in 1968 at the corner of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street.

"We are unique in that way. A lot of state fairs don't have that media presence like we do, and we treasure it and love having that relationship with local media," said Renee Alexander, CEO of the Minnesota State Fair.

Luckily, WCCO has had the ability to be in the elements or indoors at the fair depending on the weather.

In 1989, the inside of the building was called "the fishbowl." It's a name that has stuck around, even if the set looks a lot different.

"It's great to have that energy on this corner and see the audiences show up for those live broadcasts," said Alexander.

Long-time viewers and fair goers have probably noticed other changes over the past five-plus decades. WCCO's logo has certainly evolved.

"The color has changed a little bit," said Alexander.

For a long time, the main color of our fair building was red. Now, it's blue.

Dave Huddleston was a WCCO reporter in 1993. He works in Georgia now, but he learned back then just how much these 12 days mean to the station and our viewers.

"And then you actually go to the fair and it is, by far, one of the best events, family events. Our kids grew up going to the fair. We would go to the fair every year, multiple times," said Huddleston.

Yes, the faces come and go, but here's hoping the next half century at the fair are as fun as the first 50.