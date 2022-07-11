Waterville Man, 23, killed in northern Minnesota ATV crash

AKELEY, Minn. – A 23-year-old man is dead after an ATV crash Sunday morning in northern Minnesota.

The Cass County Sheriff's office says the crash happened sometime after midnight on Lake Alice Road Northwest in Shingobee Township, near Akeley. A driver encountered the aftermath of the crash at about 10:28 a.m. and called 911.

Investigators believe the driver of the ATV, a man from Waterville, "lost control on the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a large oak tree," before the vehicle caught fire.

The crash is still under investigation. The victim's identity will be released at a later date by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office.