Watch CBS News
Local News

WATCH: Jackknifed semi causes traffic delays near downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Semi jackknifes on I-35W in Minneapolis, causing traffic delays Monday
WATCH: Semi jackknifes on I-35W in Minneapolis, causing traffic delays Monday 00:47

MINNEAPOLIS — Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation caught a semi-jackknife incident in Minneapolis on Monday.

The driver of a semi and trailer is seen losing control on Interstate 35W near Broadway Street before crashing. It happened during the afternoon commute.

MORE NEWS: 2 killed in southeastern Minnesota after crash between car, Amish buggy

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries involved in the crash. The driver, however, was cited for "duty to drive with due care," the patrol said. 

Traffic was backed up for a while after the crash. 

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 8:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.