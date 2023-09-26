WATCH: Jackknifed semi causes traffic delays near downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation caught a semi-jackknife incident in Minneapolis on Monday.
The driver of a semi and trailer is seen losing control on Interstate 35W near Broadway Street before crashing. It happened during the afternoon commute.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there were no injuries involved in the crash. The driver, however, was cited for "duty to drive with due care," the patrol said.
Traffic was backed up for a while after the crash.
