Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions on WCCO today

The Vikings host the Lions for a Christmas Day matinee today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Snoop Dogg will perform at halftime.

The Vikings have a chance to knock the Lions out of the playoff race with a win today.

The teams last faced each other on Nov. 2 with the Vikings taking home a 27-24 win. In that game, quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw two touchdown passes and also rushed for another touchdown.

But it's a different story today.

McCarthy will not play today after fracturing his hand last week against the New York Giants.

O'Connell described it as a "very, very small" fracture that will not require surgery, and said McCarthy may be available for the season finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will get the start today for the Vikings.

Brosmer's lone start this season, Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, was disastrous. He completed 19 of 30 passes for 126 yards, no touchdowns and four interceptions in a 26-0 shutout loss.

The Lions must win their final two games of the season and hope for the Packers to lose their final two. That's their only way to make the playoffs. In that scenario, Detroit would be the NFC's final playoff seed.

In a turbulent and supremely disappointing Vikings season, the opportunity to knock a division rival out of the playoff mix may add some extra motivation for players.

The Vikings are six-point underdogs.