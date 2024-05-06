See the Met Gala red carpet arrivals, from Zendaya to Lizzo to Cardi B

Celebrities arrive at 2024 Met Gala red carpet
01:53
NEW YORK -- The stars are out for the the 2024 Met Gala tonight in New York City.
The Met Gala is
at the held annually , where all of the biggest names in fashion Metropolitan Museum of Art . show off their best and boldest outfits
The theme this year is
stemming from the latest exhibition by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The dress code is "The Garden of Time," which means plenty of nature-inspired looks. "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,"
Follow our coverage below and see some of the most eye-catching outfits of the night.
Zendaya
Zendaya attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
John Shearer
Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth join Vogue's Anna Wintour as co-chairs of this year's event. Zendaya has been to five Met Galas.
Zendaya at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Bad Bunny arrives wearing custom Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. This is Bad Bunny's third year at the Met Gala.
Demi Moore
Demi Moore attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Lizzo
Lizzo attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Cardi B
Cardi B attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Doja Cat attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Usher
Usher attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Vera Wang and Janelle Monáe
Vera Wang and Janelle MonÃ¡e attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Emma Chamberlain
US social media personality Emma Chamberlain arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
John Shearer
Shakira
Shakira attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
US socialite Kim Kardashian arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Pamela Anderson
Pamela Anderson attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
J.Lo has been on guest list at the Met Gala 13 times.
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Hemsworth is attending his first Met Gala with his wife Elsa Pataky.
Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour, Vogue Editor-in-Chief, attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue, has been orchestrating the Met Gala for 27 years.
Brie Larson
Brie Larson at the 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Serena Williams
US tennis player Serena Williams arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
John Shearer
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne
Hannah Bagshawe and Eddie Redmayne attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Jeff Kravitz
Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Queen Latifah
US actress Queen Latifah arrives for the 2024 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2024 theme is "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Stray Kids
Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Seungmin, Hyunjin, I.N, Lee Know, and Changbin of Stray Kids attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Kevin Mazur/MG24
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker
Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Donald Glover
Donald Glover attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Matt Damon
Luciana Damon and Matt Damon attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Gayle King
Gayle King attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Dimitrios Kambouris
Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Jessica Serfaty Michel
Jessica Serfaty Michel attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.
/ Getty Images
Mark Prussin
Mark Prussin is a Digital Producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut for CBSNewYork.com. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.