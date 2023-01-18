WATCH: Brooklyn Park police use PIT maneuver to stop driver in stolen vehicle

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a chaotic chase in the north metro Tuesday evening.

A white car is seen heading down Highway 81 in Brooklyn Park with part of its bumper hanging off.

MnDOT

Police tried to ram the driver off the road, but he just kept going and tried to take an exit – so police rammed him again by using the PIT maneuver, ending the chase for good.

Police say the suspect was wanted for threatening to shoot people in a parking lot, and they think he carjacked the vehicle he was driving.