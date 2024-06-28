As Washington County declares state of emergency, Stillwater residents watch St. Croix River rise

STILLWATER, Minn. — Washington County has declared a state of emergency as rising flood waters of the St. Croix River threaten the historic city of Stillwater.

Crews are busy sandbagging and pumping water away from businesses that sit along the river in downtown Stillwater.

Onlookers stopped by barricades and sandbags that not only keep them safe but hopefully keep the water from flooding area businesses.

"It wasn't like this yesterday," said Charlie Rouse, Jr.

Rouse has spent the past several weeks watching the river rise. Seeing water cover benches, parking lots and the gazebo along the river is a big concern.

He works for the St. Croix Valley Opera. Flood waters could be a problem for Opera on the River, an annual event every July.

"I'm hoping that it will subside enough, and the grass will dry enough because we have to bring in a bunch of rigs, you know, trucks and staging that whole production thing for the show," said Rouse.

Families watched crews wade in flood waters to keep debris from piercing sandbags.

"We just wanted to come down here and see it because we're used to coming down here and walk up and down but obviously today we can't, its so high," said Zack Mernin.

High waters did not stop the lunch rush at Doc Stillwater Restaurant.

"A lot of people have been coming to check out our water view but our patio is still open," said manager Matthew Tessmer.

A section of the outdoor patio is closed.

"We actually had a shed over there and we had to pallet jack it up so it didn't get washed away essentially," Tessmer said.

But for now Doc Stillwater is open for business with hopes of the rising waters receding soon. The St. Croix River is expected to crest Sunday at moderate flood stage.