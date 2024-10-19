Warmth sticks around through the weekend, some showers possible

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from Oct. 19, 2024

MINNEAPOLIS — Despite some possible showers on Saturday morning, the warm weather is here to stay all weekend long.

The chance for showers comes from a weak cold front that is passing by today. The system has some clouds and spotty showers which could make landfall somewhere north of the Cities.

Only an isolated shower is possible in the metro, but most of the rain looks to miss the area again.

Expect a little clearing by the end of the day, otherwise it'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

A southwest breeze and even more sun tomorrow will bring highs close to 80° — far above the seasonal average in the 50s.

The warmth continues to Monday, before another chance for some showers roll in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Behind that weak system, temperatures will fall back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.