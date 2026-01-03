Warmer weekend ahead Twin Cities; freezing rain possible Sunday

Saturday will be warmer than the past few days with highs in the low 20s, much closer to average for this time of year.

Clouds will linger throughout the day, but towards the afternoon the sun will start to peak through. The clouds don't move out until after sunset, leaving a clear sky as we head into the overnight hours.

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip back down to the single digits for the northern and central parts of the state. Southwestern Minnesota will stay in the 20s overnight thanks to a warm front moving in.

WCCO

The warm front will bring sleet and freezing rain to southwestern Minnesota and the metro area by early Sunday afternoon. It is expected to move out of the area by dinnertime Sunday. The precipitation is expected to create a glaze of ice on roads, making commutes a little more difficult.

WCCO

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the workweek, highs are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s throughout the week.