Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Warmer weekend ahead Twin Cities; freezing rain possible Sunday

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

Add CBS News on Google

Saturday will be warmer than the past few days with highs in the low 20s, much closer to average for this time of year.

Clouds will linger throughout the day, but towards the afternoon the sun will start to peak through. The clouds don't move out until after sunset, leaving a clear sky as we head into the overnight hours. 

Overnight temperatures are expected to dip back down to the single digits for the northern and central parts of the state. Southwestern Minnesota will stay in the 20s overnight thanks to a warm front moving in. 

inx-sat-8a-news-aircheck-01-03-2026.jpg
WCCO

The warm front will bring sleet and freezing rain to southwestern Minnesota and the metro area by early Sunday afternoon. It is expected to move out of the area by dinnertime Sunday. The precipitation is expected to create a glaze of ice on roads, making commutes a little more difficult. 

inx-sat-8a-news-aircheck-01-03-2026-08-18-5402.jpg
WCCO

Temperatures continue to climb as we head into the workweek, highs are expected to remain in the low-to-mid 30s throughout the week. 

inx-sat-8a-news-aircheck-01-03-2026-08-19-2609.jpg
WCCO

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue