Warmer temps make for magical City of Lakes Loppet

MINNEAPOLIS – There was great weather Sunday for the City of Lakes Loppet.

One of the races went to the dogs – the Skijoring 10K Two Dog Loppet. Cross-country skiers are pulled by one or two of their pups.

CBS

They started out at Cedar Lake and raced to the trailhead in Theodore Wirth Park, which borders both Minneapolis and Golden Valley.

The Skate Ski Loppet also started Sunday at Cedar Lake. Fat Tire Bike races happened Sunday afternoon, along with a 10K snowshoe event.