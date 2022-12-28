Warmer temperatures cause many to rejoice: "Today is a good day"

MINNEAPOLIS -- It's been a brutal few weeks of weather and after days of below-freezing temperatures, folks around Minnesota are finally defrosting Wednesday.

"I'm sweating. I think I'm used to being bundled up and I have four or five layers on underneath. So very much enjoying it," Minneapolis resident Susan Angle said.

Between running, sledding and walking the dog, it was clear people didn't think it was a day to stay inside. There seemed to be more smiles and less grimacing, too.

Minneapolis resident Keri Nadeau said she was excited to finally take her energetic dogs out for a walk.

"It's significantly better out here. We can manage being. Normally on a day where it's tolerable we'll walk between three to five miles and in the last week or so we've been lucky if we make it out for one," Nadeau said. "So today is a good day."

Jordan Lundmark was found doing the same. He said the weather is all about perspective.

"That's the sad part, when 30 degrees feels warm now. But I guess that's life in Minnesota right," Lundmark said.