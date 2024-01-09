Watch CBS News
Ward 1's Elliott Payne voted Minneapolis City Council president

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis City Council has a new leader.

On Monday, council members chose Ward 1 representative Elliott Payne as president by a 10-3 vote.

Elliott Payne City of Minneapolis

Payne says he hopes the council can become a successful check and balance system to Mayor Jacob Frey's administration. Voters granted the mayor more executive authority two years ago.

Payne has also said he does not plan to hold state or federal office and he plans to hold more public comment sessions.

The new term for the council began last week. 

