Want to work at the park? Valleyfair looking to hire 1,600 employees ahead of summer season

Vallyfair looking to hire 1,600 employees this summer: Here's what to know

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- One of the Twin Cities' most recognizable summer attractions is hoping you, or perhaps your teenager, will join their team for the 2023 season.

The gates don't officially open until May 14, but the hiring effort is already underway.

"On any given day, we're looking at 15,000 to 20,000 people here in the park," said Melissa Ferlaak of Valleyfair. "This place will be filled with sunlight; it will be filled with kids and parents and thrill seekers just having a great time."

Making that happen takes ride operators, lifeguards, concession workers and even cast members designated to entertain guests with performances.

"They're making sure our guests are having a great time," Ferlaak said. "That they're not waiting in too long of a line for food, that they're taken well care of, and that they're safe and secure in the park."

On Saturday, the park's parent company, Cedar Fair, launched a company-wide, weeklong, hiring spree. The hope for Valleyfair is that it will net 1,600 new employees.

Ferlaak says the company has a Human Resources staff working overtime this week to screen applications and conduct interviews. In many cases, she says staff can apply, interview and get hired all in the same day.

"It's a great company to work for," she said. "The benefits, the competitive pay, you get to come to the park for free any time you're not working, there's all sorts of events that happen for our staff, so we really pride ourselves on creating an environment of fun not just for our guests, but for our staff."

After the hiring spree, Ferlaak says the park plans to have several smaller in person hiring fairs. Still, she says she considers this week the un-official kickoff of the season.

"It really does give us a sense of forward momentum into the summer," she said. "It gets us excited for what's to come. Honestly, we just can't wait to see what everyone brings for their talents."