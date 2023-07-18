Walz touts job training investments, kicks off statewide workforce tour

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz kicked off his statewide workforce tour on Tuesday, highlighting professions that are experiencing a labor shortage.

Employers in the technology, caring professions, education, manufacturing, and trades are seeking workers. Though a college degree is not necessarily needed, highly skilled trining is.

Walz is traveling around the state to highlight the job openings after the Minnesota legislature passed $20 million for job training. He kicked off his tour at the Buhler plant in Plymouth, which specializes in manufacturing equipment used in food processing.

The company also has a highly-regarded apprenticeship program.

"In conjunction with Hennepin Tech, we are seeing that these private-public partnerships around apprenticeship programs are an incredible path to good paying middle class jobs that are producing machines we are going to need," Walz said.

The governor will also be traveling to Savage and Duluth to highlight programs that are providing Minnesotans with the skills needed for these jobs.