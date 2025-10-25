Gov. Walz, DFL Leaders hold first in series of gun violence town halls around Minnesota

Governor Walz and DFL leaders say they're hitting the road and plan to make stops around the state to talk with Minnesotans about gun violence.

Meanwhile, negotiations in St. Paul have stalled and legislative leaders in a politically divided Capitol are at a stand still when it comes to addressing gun violence at a special session.

DFL leaders made their first stop in Waconia on Saturday afternoon. Hundreds of attendees filled the high school auditorium to hear more from Governor Walz and Gabby Giffords, a gun violence survivor and former congresswoman.

Though, the crowd first heard Tess Rada, the parent of a third grader who attends Annunciation Catholic School. Some Annunciation parents and families filled a section of seats near the stage, sporting Annunciation t-shirts.

"If your child was one of the lucky ones who survived, imagine finding them that day shaking crying covered in blood," said Rada, recalling the day that 30 people were injured and two children were murdered in the August 27th shooting at Annunciation in Minneapolis.

"I understand that guns are a part of American life and the right to own them is constituently protected but the cost of these particular weapons is simply too high."

Governor Tim Walz then took the stage, answering a handful of pre-selected questions, alongside a physician, educator and Giffords.

While he's advocated for a ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in the past, and vowed to call a special session, the governor acknowledges progress in that area has slowed and turned his attention to another route.

"I will tell all of you, well, put it on the ballot and you can vote for a constitutional amendment on this. Then let the people vote," said Governor Walz on Saturday.

In the case of a constitutional amendment, Walz would still face a divided legislature as that kind of proposal must pass both chambers before it would make it to the ballot for voters to decide.

"I think it is important that we look at every option available to us and any of those whether it is a constitutional amendment, or a comprehensive agenda will have to go through the legislature," Sen. Erin Murphy, DFL Senate majority leader, told reporters after the event.

Republican House Speaker Lisa Demuth says some democrats aren't committed to the effort Walz is pushing.

"Since the governor couldn't even get his own members on board with a special session on banning guns, it appears he's moved on to holding campaign rallies hosted by the DFL that aren't truly open to the public," Demuth said in a statement.

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus called this event "political theater" adding, "[the governor's] agenda is too extreme for even his own party".

The DFL plan to hold similar events across the state. The next is scheduled in Rochester on November 6th.