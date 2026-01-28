Twin Cities Walmart shopper spots teen cashier step up to help elderly woman

Brent Cabahug his mother and sister moved from the Philippines to Minnesota for a better life.

"Came here in United States September 2023," Cabahug said. "I grew up from a household that does a lot of things, like helping people."

Cabahug is a senior at Stillwater Area High School and works part-time at Walmart, his first job.

Last Tuesday evening, an elderly lady came through his check-out line. Dani Dircks was also in his line a few customers back with her daughter, Sailor.

"I could see her frustration and she was an older lady," Dircks said.

The woman's credit card was declined multiple times, leading Cabahug to jump into action.

"I watched this cashier, knowing nothing about him, walk around, knowing nothing about that lady, and he didn't care. He didn't care in that moment who she was, who she loved, who she voted for," Dircks said.

"I just did it because it was the right thing to do," Cabahug said.

"I'm pretty sure the lady had no idea that Brent had just paid for her groceries," Dircks said.

"I just did my thing," Cabahug said. "I mean, I don't do it for any people to give me attention and stuff like that."

But Dircks wanted to give him the attention he deserved. She started a GoFundMe account to help him get a car and go to nursing school after graduation.

"What a great addition to our community," Dircks said. "How great for him to step up and show our community and Stillwater how great we can be."

"There's still hope in this world, and I love that," Cabahug said.

He says he'd like to get a 2019 Honda Civic and become a CNA to help others.