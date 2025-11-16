Minnesota BCA investigating "use-of-force incident" in Walker

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a "use-of-force incident" in Walker, officials said Sunday night.

"BCA agents and crime scene personnel are on scene of a use-of-force incident in Walker," the state agency said in a social media post just after 7:30 p.m. "More information will be made available after the preliminary investigation is complete.

WCCO has reached out to the Cass County Sheriff's Office and the BCA for more information.

Walker is around 180 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com to learn more.