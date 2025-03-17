Woman dead, 4 others injured in suspected alcohol-involved crash in Walker, sheriff says

St. Paul preps for St. Patrick’s Day, and more headlines

A 22-year-old woman died in a suspected alcohol-related crash that injured four others in Walker, Minnesota on Saturday.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived to the intersection of County Road 13 and Stony Point Camp Road around 7 p.m. to find a 2007 Dodge Nitro in a ditch.

There were five people in the car at the time. Three men were taken to the hospital for treatment, and one man was treated on scene and released, authorities say. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials then issued a search warrant and collected a blood sample from the 23-year-old driver, who they suspect was drunk at the time of the crash. Speed appeared to be an additional factor in the crash, the sheriff's office says.

The crash is under investigation.