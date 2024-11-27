Stearns County deputy, Long Prairie woman hurt in Waite Park crash, state patrol says

Multi-vehicle crash occurs outside HCMC, and more headlines

WAITE PARK, Minn. — Two people were hurt, including a Stearns County sheriff's deputy, in a crash Monday afternoon in Waite Park.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Highway 23 at 28th Avenue South.

The deputy's squad SUV and a woman's truck were both headed westbound on the highway when they collided.

The deputy, a 43-year-old Montrose man, and the other driver, a 45-year-old Long Prairie woman, both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The state patrol is investigating and says both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol wasn't a factor in the crash.