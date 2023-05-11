Waffle recipes from Love That Olive
Terri Chaffer, owner of Love That Olive, shared these waffle recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Fluffy waffles
- 2 Large Eggs
- 1 Cup Yogurt
- ½ Cup EVOO**
- 1 Cup Milk
- 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
- 3 Tablespoons White Sugar
- 1 ¾ Cups Flour
- 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
- ½ teaspoon Baking Soda
- ¼ cup Cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon Himalayan Salt **
Directions:
- Preheat waffle iron and grease with EVOO
- Mix Eggs, Yogurt, EVOO, Milk, Vanilla and sugar
- Whisk dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then add to wet ingredients
Loaded potato waffles
- 2 Pounds Baking Potatoes shredded and squeezed dry
- 2 Large Eggs, beaten
- 3 Tablespoons Flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons Himalayan Salt
- 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
- ¾ Cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded (plus extra for topping)
- 3 Tablespoons EVOO
- ¼ cup crumbled, cooked Bacon (plus extra for topping)
- 1/3 cup Chives (plus extra for topping)
- Sour Cream (for topping)
Directions:
- Preheat waffle iron and grease with EVOO
- Mix first 7 ingredients
- Fold in Bacon and Chives
- Spread ¼ of mixture onto preheated and greased waffle iron
- Cook 5-7 minutes
- Top with sour cream, bacon and cheese
Olive oil waffles
- 2 Large Eggs
- 2 Tablespoons White Sugar
- ½ Cup EVOO*
- 1 1/3 Cup Milk
- 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
- 2 Cups Flour
- 4 teaspoons Baking Powder
- ¼ teaspoon Himalayan Salt
Directions:
- Preheat waffle iron and grease with EVOO
- Beat eggs and sugar for 3 minutes
- Add EVOO, milk and Vanilla to eggs and sugar, mix
- Whisk dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then add to wet ingredients
Red velvet waffles
- 1 Cup Flour
- 1 ½ Cup Red Velvet Cake Mix
- 1 Cup Milk
- ¼ Cup EVOO
- 2 Large Eggs
Directions:
- Preheat waffle iron and grease with EVOO
- Mix wet ingredients
- Add dry ingredients to Wet
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.