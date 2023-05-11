Watch CBS News
Waffle recipes from Love That Olive

Terri Chaffer, owner of Love That Olive, shared these waffle recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.  

Fluffy waffles

  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 1 Cup Yogurt
  • ½ Cup EVOO**
  • 1 Cup Milk
  • 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
  • 3 Tablespoons White Sugar
  • 1 ¾ Cups Flour
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
  • ½ teaspoon Baking Soda
  • ¼ cup Cornstarch
  • ½ teaspoon Himalayan Salt **

Directions:

  1. Preheat waffle iron and grease with EVOO
  2. Mix Eggs, Yogurt, EVOO, Milk, Vanilla and sugar
  3. Whisk dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then add to wet ingredients

Loaded potato waffles

  • 2 Pounds Baking Potatoes shredded and squeezed dry
  • 2 Large Eggs, beaten
  • 3 Tablespoons Flour
  • 1 ½ teaspoons Himalayan Salt
  • 1 teaspoon Baking Powder
  • ¾ Cup Cheddar Cheese, shredded (plus extra for topping)
  • 3 Tablespoons EVOO
  • ¼ cup crumbled, cooked Bacon (plus extra for topping)
  • 1/3 cup Chives (plus extra for topping)
  • Sour Cream (for topping)

Directions:

  1. Preheat waffle iron and grease with EVOO
  2. Mix first 7 ingredients
  3. Fold in Bacon and Chives
  4. Spread ¼ of mixture onto preheated and greased waffle iron
  5. Cook 5-7 minutes
  6. Top with sour cream, bacon and cheese

Olive oil waffles

  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 2 Tablespoons White Sugar
  • ½ Cup EVOO*
  • 1 1/3 Cup Milk
  • 2 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
  • 2 Cups Flour
  • 4 teaspoons Baking Powder
  • ¼ teaspoon Himalayan Salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat waffle iron and grease with EVOO
  2. Beat eggs and sugar for 3 minutes
  3. Add EVOO, milk and Vanilla to eggs and sugar, mix
  4. Whisk dry ingredients in a separate bowl and then add to wet ingredients

Red velvet waffles

  • 1 Cup Flour
  • 1 ½ Cup Red Velvet Cake Mix
  • 1 Cup Milk
  • ¼ Cup EVOO
  • 2 Large Eggs

Directions:

  1. Preheat waffle iron and grease with EVOO
  2. Mix wet ingredients
  3. Add dry ingredients to Wet
