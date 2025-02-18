Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Subzero temperatures hamper firefighting efforts during deadly blaze in Wadena

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Feb. 18, 2025
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of Feb. 18, 2025 01:37

One person is dead and 12 people are without a home following an apartment fire in central Minnesota late Sunday night.

The Wadena Fire Department says crews were called to 123 Bryant Ave. SE around 10:46 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming from an upstairs window. Firefighting efforts were impaired by subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Officials say four trucks and two ladders froze as a result. 

Crews remained on the scene until Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the person who died in the fire once the family is notified.

10p-vo-deadly-wadena-fire-wcco7549.jpg
WCCO

Seven residents from a nearby apartment building were temporarily evacuated.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered the National Guard to provide temporary shelter for nine people displaced by the fire.

"As our neighbors recover, we will provide every resource necessary to ensure their safety. I am grateful to our first responders who are stepping up to provide necessary resources as the community recovers," Walz said.

Six other fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Riley Moser

Riley Moser is a digital producer who covers breaking news and feature stories for CBS Minnesota. Riley started her career at CBS Minnesota in June 2022 and earned an honorable mention for sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association the same year.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.