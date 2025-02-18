Subzero temperatures hamper firefighting efforts during deadly blaze in Wadena

One person is dead and 12 people are without a home following an apartment fire in central Minnesota late Sunday night.

The Wadena Fire Department says crews were called to 123 Bryant Ave. SE around 10:46 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy flames coming from an upstairs window. Firefighting efforts were impaired by subzero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. Officials say four trucks and two ladders froze as a result.

Crews remained on the scene until Monday afternoon, according to the fire department.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the person who died in the fire once the family is notified.

Seven residents from a nearby apartment building were temporarily evacuated.

On Tuesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered the National Guard to provide temporary shelter for nine people displaced by the fire.

"As our neighbors recover, we will provide every resource necessary to ensure their safety. I am grateful to our first responders who are stepping up to provide necessary resources as the community recovers," Walz said.

Six other fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.