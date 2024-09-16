Vikings rookie Walter Rouse says late aunt "lit a fire" under him to give back

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Every Tuesday during the Vikings season, the players get the day off, but most of them don't let it go to waste. They use that day to give back to the Minnesota community.

Most recently, several Vikings helped Minnesota teachers shop for school supplies at the Kids in Need Resource Center in Roseville. Among the players joining educators were quarterback Sam Darnold, offensive lineman Dalton Risner, running backs Ty Chandler and Aaron Jones, linebacker Brian Asamoah and rookie tackle Walter Rouse.

Asamoah says it was important for him to show his support for educators.

"When I was kid, I remember how important learning was to me, and my family instilled that in me, so I see it as an impact of helping kids," said Asamoah.

Teachers picked out $500 worth of supplies to bring back to their classrooms, where they serve students who come from low-income families or students with special needs.

"I had a lot of friends when I was younger that had special needs, so I know how important that connection is and having that trust with your teacher as well," said Asamoah.

Rouse told his coaches he doesn't want to miss out on any chance to give back to his new community while he's wearing the Vikings jersey.

"i have the privilege to be where I am, and if I can help give back then I will do that to the fullest," said Rouse.

He says that a charitable bone was instilled in him by his Aunt Thérèse Lucas, known by him as "Aunt TT."

"She had Down syndrome and she passed in 2017, but she is someone who really lit a fire underneath me, and she always told me, 'Don't be sad, Walter. Smile,'" said Rouse.

He's sharing that smile with all teachers he met at the event.

"I know she's looking down, very proud of me, and I miss her to this day," said Rouse.