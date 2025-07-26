Vikings sign Joshua Metellus to three-year deal worth $25 million guaranteed

The Vikings have announced they have signed safety Joshua Metellus to a three-year contract extension.

The deal will keep him in purple through the 2028 season.

The deal includes a guaranteed $25 million and could reach as high as $42 million with incentives.

Metellus, a three-time team captain, is entering his sixth season with the Vikings.

Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell spoke about the deal after Saturday's practice.

"Very excited to highlight and point out to you that Josh Metellus has agreed to a contract extension. Multi-year captain since I've been here, such a vital part of our success on and off the field," O'Connell said. "It's hard to imagine them making them any better as a player or person than Josh Metellus -- what he means to me personally, our friendship, our bond we formed. Absolutely thrilled for Josh, his family, and Vikings fans that they get to see him for years to come in a role that's become really special to him and how he's attacked it and helped us become what we are defensively."

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - JANUARY 13: Safety Josh Metellus #44 of the Minnesota Vikings stands on the field prior to an NFC Wild Card game against the Los Angeles Rams, at State Farm Stadium on January 13, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Brooke Sutton / Getty Images

Metellus is a jack-of-all-trades on defense, and Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores deploys his unique skillset in a multitude of positions across the defense.

Metellus played 1,192 total snaps last year, which was a team high.

The Vikings picked Metellus out of Michigan in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.