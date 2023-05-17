Vikings sign 2 Minnesotans who attended rookie minicamp tryouts

Eagan, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings now have four Minnesotans on the roster after a couple of signings earlier this week.

Fullback Zach Ojile and offensive lineman Sam Schlueter were signed to the team after they attended the rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, the team announced Monday.

Ojile, 23, played college football for the University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs where he was listed as a tight end. As a Bulldog, he caught 61 passes for 702 yards and pulled in 10 receiving touchdowns. He's from Blaine.

Schlueter, a 25-year-old from Victoria, played both right and left tackle for the University of Minnesota Gophers. He entered the NFL last year as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. He later joined the New York Jets' practice squad toward the end of last season.

The other Minnesotans already on the roster include fullback C.J. Ham and tight end Ben Ellefson. Ham and Ellefson are from Duluth and Hawley, respectively. Ham also made the team as a tryout in 2016.

In 2013, the Vikings signed Adam Thielen after a rookie tryout. The Detroit Lakes native later became one of the more decorated wide receivers in the team's history. He was released from the team and joined the Carolina Panthers over the offseason.