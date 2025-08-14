Vikings, Patriots players lead Special Olympics flag football teams in matchup between Minnesota, Massachusetts

The Special Olympics flag football team from Minnesota and Massachusetts faced off at TCO Stadium on Wednesday with some big names as their coaches.

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye led team Massachusetts.

"It's a humble reminder of the joy you have in the game, and the fun and the ability to celebrate," Maye said.

Vikings tackle Harrison Phillips led team Minnesota.

"My ignorance is that maybe I was going to have to come in here and dumb things down and make it really elementary and that is not the case here," Phillips said. 'We have individuals who are teaching me passing concepts because I'm not an offensive player, and I'm out there calling this a doo-dad and zig zag, and they're, 'No, that's a hitch and that's a go-ball.'"

The players got to show off their skills to the pros, including a pick-six for Minnesota's Dan Pratt.

"I was like, if I'm not going to get it on offense, I'm going to get it on defense," he said. "Like when I make plays like that, I get hyped."

That kind of play earned Minnesota an 18-12 win over Massachusetts.

But this moment was bigger than that.

UnitedHealthcare flew Massachusetts athletes free of charge. CEO Brett Edelson says it's a company priority to share in this special moment.

"We're proud here at UnitedHealthcare to be part of the 'inclusion revolution,' and Special Olympics does it better than anyone," Edelson said.