Vikings' passing attack appears to be moving back on track with Kyler Murray finding his footing

The Minnesota Vikings were trailing by one point early in the third quarter at New Orleans, facing third-and-6 from the 15-yard line and a streak of eight straight quarters without a touchdown produced by the offense.

Kyler Murray then dropped in the pocket and boldly threw to the back left corner of the end zone.

Justin Jefferson somehow separated enough from the triple coverage that converged at the apex of his route, leaped to snag the ball with both hands, tapped both feet on the turf, and tumbled backward to put the Vikings in front.

After a slow start to the season following yet another quarterback shuffle, the productive passing attack the Vikings have been trying to recreate for nearly two years has begun to take shape. There's no clearer sign of progress than Jefferson scoring a touchdown in a clutch situation with an acrobatic catch.

"Offensively, we're ascending. I feel like the sky is the limit for us," Murray said after the 23-13 victory that sent the Vikings into their bye week 5-0 as one of only three unbeaten teams remaining in the NFL.

Learning a new playbook and meshing with new teammates takes time, and Murray didn't have the full share of practice turns with the first team until he was formally named the starter over J.J. McCarthy on Aug. 11. Then he took a hit to the head just 11 plays into the season opener against Green Bay, sidelined by a concussion for the remainder of the game and the following week.

Though the combination of disruptive defense and stellar special teams proved to be plenty capable of carrying the load in the meantime, the offense was so stagnant during the game against Miami on Oct. 4 that boos were audible from the home crowd despite the Vikings leading the entire afternoon.

But Murray found a rhythm in the second half of that game and maintained it the following week in New Orleans. Over the last six quarters, he's 40 for 48 for 364 yards, no turnovers and the touchdown throw to Jefferson. He also revived his ground game with 10 rushes for 51 yards, one of the assets that gave the Vikings confidence they would be able to restore a productive offense with Murray after McCarthy's inconsistency and injuries contributed to the rough 2025 performance.

Even more encouraging Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff has been the way Murray played over the last two weeks with multiple regulars missing to injuries.

Promising young left guard Donovan Jackson (knee) is likely out for the rest of the regular season, along with No. 2 tight end Josh Oliver (biceps). Standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) was hurt against Miami and inactive at New Orleans, along with No. 2 wide receiver Jordan Addison (hamstring). No. 2 running back Jordan Mason (thumb) has missed the last four games. Top tight end T.J. Hockenson (concussion) exited after the second play in New Orleans.

"We were doing some shuffling within the lineups, but we've had a lot of practice at that, and he just kind of stayed the course," O'Connell said. "Tremendous poise all day long — decision-making, using his athleticism."

By signing Murray and bringing back Carson Wentz, who capably directed two victories in Murray's absence, the Vikings were serious about raising the floor in a quarterback room that was hampered by injuries and McCarthy's inexperience. The Vikings similarly struggled in 2023 after Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles tendon.

But that wasn't the only position they were concerned about. The offensive line in particular needed to be deeper, after constant shuffling for injuries last year. They've already had to replace Jackson, but Joe Huber has stabilized that spot. Ryan Van Demark has subbed effectively for Darrisaw, too.

Tight ends Gavin Bartholomew and Ben Yurosek each played career highs in snaps in New Orleans with Hockenson and Oliver out. Myles Price, Tai Felton and Jeshaun Jones contributed at wide receiver with Addison sidelined, and veteran Odell Beckham Jr. was recently signed to the practice squad.

On defense, the return of safety Harrison Smith and the late addition of edge rusher Kyle Van Noy have helped minimize the loss of newcomer Jamal Adams to a season-ending injury in the first exhibition game and given the group more overall experience. Rookies Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange are getting their feet wet on the interior of the defensive line. Special teams stalwart Ivan Pace is the ideal blitz-driven backup to linebackers Blake Cashman and Eric Wilson.

"There's been a real commitment to getting football players who are smart, tough, love playing football, love practicing, love improving," O'Connell said. "Then do we have a mentality of a sense of team — doing things for the greater good of the team, doing things for the guy next to me?

"They can be cliches until you start seeing some of these things play themselves out and help you be a 5-0 football team."