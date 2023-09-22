Vikings' pass rusher Marcus Davenport continues to deal with injury, ruled out against Chargers

Vikings-Eagles recap: Multiple turnovers again lead to Minnesota's downfall in week 2

Vikings-Eagles recap: Multiple turnovers again lead to Minnesota's downfall in week 2

Vikings-Eagles recap: Multiple turnovers again lead to Minnesota's downfall in week 2

MINNEAPOLIS — A big offseason signing by the Minnesota Vikings just can't seem to get out on the field.

On Friday, the team announced outside linebacker Marcus Davenport has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

Davenport injured his ankle right before the team's first regular season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was ruled out of that game. He was active for the second-week game against the Philadelphia Eagles, but only played four snaps.

PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 14: Marcus Davenport #0 of the Minnesota Vikings walks to the tunnel during halftime of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

On Thursday, Davenport said he was pulled from the Eagles game because his ankle "wasn't at the place" it should be. He says the injury is progressing. The first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints has had trouble staying healthy since entering the NFL in 2018.

#LACvsMIN injury report



OUT: Marcus Davenport



QUESTIONABLE: Garrett Bradbury pic.twitter.com/2qOZ1fZvX1 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 22, 2023

On the offensive side, Vikings' center Garrett Bradbury is listed as questionable for Sunday with a back injury.

Earlier this week, the team placed depth wide receiver Jalen Nailor on the injured reserve list.

VIKINGS NEWS: Vikings finalize trade for Rams' RB Cam Akers, place WR Jalen Nailor on injured reserve

The Vikings take on the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday at noon.