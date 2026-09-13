Clean slate of new season brings optimism for Vikings fans

A new NFL season brings renewed hope for Minnesota Vikings fans, who have another season to believe this could finally be the year.

Hours before kickoff Sunday outside U.S. Bank Stadium, fans filled nearby parking lots with grills, games and plenty of anticipation, as the Vikings opened the season against border battle rival, the Green Bay Packers.

"It's a great rivalry," Packers fan Bill Sarsfield said. "I hate them, but I love the rivalry."

John Hengel from Minnesota Lake showed off his team-themed vehicle: a 1994 Chevrolet Suburban decked out in "Minnesota Vikings" alongside the Norseman logo.

"We've been here every game for 20-plus years," said Hengel.

Kim and Bill Sarsfield, who traveled from Indiana but were both raised in Wisconsin, said the atmosphere remains friendly despite the fierce rivalry.

"They're always welcoming us, and we're always welcoming them to Green Bay," Kim Sarsfield said.

As kickoff approached, optimism about the Vikings' prospects this season was not hard to find.

"I'm excited to see how it goes. I think we have such a great group of players this year," said Abby Olson from White Bear Lake.

Fans predicted playoff appearances and expressed confidence in a team they hope can make a deep postseason run.

"We're hopeful, we are," said Joy Slechta from Shakopee. "But, you know, we're Vikings fans. We're always hopeful, always cheering on our team no matter what's going on."