U.S. Bank will have some new technology upgrades this season

Football is back, and just days before the Vikings and Packers face off in a border battle, U. S Bank Stadium is making major upgrades.



The stadium is adding technology designed to make the fan experience seamless from start to finish.



"We're going to have 66,000 super excited Vikings fans here on game day and what we want to do when they enter the building is we want to get them in quicker," said JP Paul, Vice President of Stadium Operations.



New OpenGate security screening is installed at every entrance. The contactless system allows fans to walk through security without emptying their pockets or having approved bags physically inspected.



Then- in the ticketing area, Vikings Express Pass will also save you time if you're registered. It uses facial recognition technology to pull up your ticket without ever having to pull out your phone.



The team store on the main concourse is also getting a speed boost- one with RFID self-checkout technology.



fans can shop and once done can place their items into a clear bag before placing it inside a checkout counter where the system will scan all items and will display the total.



The goal is simple, get fans through the doors, to ensure they never miss a minute of the Vikings experience.



"We don't want people to wait," Paul said. "Let's get them in faster. Let's get them into enjoy the experience of Vikings.