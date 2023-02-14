Vikings' odds to win next year's Super Bowl are not good, according to sportsbooks

MINNEAPOLIS -- With the NFL season over and the Kansas City Chiefs enjoying their Super Bowl trophy, all eyes are now on next year's championship.

For the sportsbooks, Kansas City is of course the favorite to repeat, with the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals in the mix, too.

For the Vikings, despite a promising 13-4 season that ended in a first-round playoff exit, the team's odds of getting to the big game and winning it are not looking great. In fact, the team isn't in the top half of two major sportsbooks, SI Sportsbook and the Fanduel Sportsbook.

Adding insult to injury, the NFC North champions are listed below NFC North rivals Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

According to CBS Sports, the Vikings and Jets are among the top five value picks to consider placing now.

Heading into the next season, one of the biggest question marks for the Vikings is its defense, which ranked among the NFL's worst last season. The Vikings have since hired Brian Flores as the next defensive coordinator in a move to turn around that side of the ball.